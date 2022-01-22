Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Purchases Shares of 52,085 Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 52,085 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 523.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 78.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 70.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,759 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. 69.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $33.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.66 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.50. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $19.46 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 7.75% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 107.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.84) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is -3.28%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OXY. TheStreet raised Occidental Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.79.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.