Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Purchases 1,975 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,650 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blackstone Inc increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 12,407,412 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,076,219,000 after purchasing an additional 111,880 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,748,094 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $561,416,000 after purchasing an additional 72,087 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,774,729 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $240,290,000 after purchasing an additional 196,781 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 41.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,645,980 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $258,434,000 after purchasing an additional 772,802 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 14.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,276,675 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $222,363,000 after purchasing an additional 286,905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,501 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $255,977.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LNG stock opened at $104.55 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.26 and a 12 month high of $115.73. The stock has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a PE ratio of -21.78, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($4.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($5.55). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a positive return on equity of 46.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.84) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LNG shares. Barclays raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $94.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $141.60 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

