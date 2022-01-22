Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Makes New Investment in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 32,050 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LifePro Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,030,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,128,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 770,265 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,431,000 after buying an additional 118,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 531,416 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $12,026,000 after buying an additional 205,416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Range Resources news, SVP David P. Poole sold 12,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $305,098.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RRC. Mizuho cut their target price on Range Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Range Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Range Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Range Resources from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Range Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.52.

NYSE RRC opened at $17.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Range Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $8.21 and a 12-month high of $26.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.22.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $302.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.15 million. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 22.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

