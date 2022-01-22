PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) President John Douglas Schick Sells 33,333 Shares of Stock

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) President John Douglas Schick sold 33,333 shares of PEDEVCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total transaction of $38,332.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
John Douglas Schick also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 13th, John Douglas Schick sold 21,600 shares of PEDEVCO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total transaction of $25,488.00.
- On Monday, December 13th, John Douglas Schick sold 15,000 shares of PEDEVCO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total transaction of $16,650.00.
Shares of PED opened at $1.07 on Friday. PEDEVCO Corp. has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $3.50. The company has a market cap of $90.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.99.
PEDEVCO Company Profile
PEDEVCO Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It focuses on oil and natural gas shale plays and conventional oil and natural gas plays. The company was founded by Frank C. Ingriselli in September 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
