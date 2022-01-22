PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) President John Douglas Schick Sells 33,333 Shares of Stock

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) President John Douglas Schick sold 33,333 shares of PEDEVCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total transaction of $38,332.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

John Douglas Schick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 13th, John Douglas Schick sold 21,600 shares of PEDEVCO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total transaction of $25,488.00.

On Monday, December 13th, John Douglas Schick sold 15,000 shares of PEDEVCO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total transaction of $16,650.00.

Shares of PED opened at $1.07 on Friday. PEDEVCO Corp. has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $3.50. The company has a market cap of $90.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PEDEVCO by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 592,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 35,286 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PEDEVCO by 38.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 28,711 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of PEDEVCO during the second quarter worth $97,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of PEDEVCO during the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of PEDEVCO by 72.9% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 60,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 25,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

PEDEVCO Company Profile

PEDEVCO Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It focuses on oil and natural gas shale plays and conventional oil and natural gas plays. The company was founded by Frank C. Ingriselli in September 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

