Pearl River Capital LLC Takes Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 41.4% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 61.6% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 154.1% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,110 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $178.66 per share, for a total transaction of $198,312.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $192.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.00.

NYSE CCI opened at $182.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $78.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.15, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $209.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $191.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.04.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 14.75%. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

