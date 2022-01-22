Pearl River Capital LLC Raises Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Pearl River Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,454 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WU. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Western Union by 139.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,143,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $164,660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736,661 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Western Union during the second quarter worth $98,533,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Western Union by 11,414.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,960,764 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $61,584,000 after buying an additional 2,935,050 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Western Union by 286.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,419,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,585,000 after buying an additional 1,792,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Western Union by 1,365.4% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,494,847 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,392,835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WU. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Western Union from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research lowered Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Western Union from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

Shares of NYSE WU opened at $18.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $15.69 and a 1-year high of $26.61. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Western Union had a return on equity of 311.01% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 47.47%.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

