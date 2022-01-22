Pearl River Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 63,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Fisker by 51.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Fisker by 22.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Fisker by 7.4% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 19,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Fisker by 16.7% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Fisker by 266.7% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSR opened at $12.02 on Friday. Fisker Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $31.96. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 18.40, a quick ratio of 18.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.10.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Fisker Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their target price on Fisker from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on Fisker from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Fisker in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fisker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.83.

In other news, CEO Henrik Fisker sold 488,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $9,951,968.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

About Fisker

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

