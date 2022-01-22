Pearl River Capital LLC Has $806,000 Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 50.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Hubbell by 138.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after acquiring an additional 14,422 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 9,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 29,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,542,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 2nd quarter worth $8,095,000. 85.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HUBB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hubbell from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

NYSE:HUBB opened at $194.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $149.07 and a one year high of $212.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $204.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.05). Hubbell had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

