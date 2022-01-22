Pearl River Capital LLC Has $1.02 Million Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Pearl River Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,308 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,989 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 236.5% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in General Motors in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 36.6% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 126.5% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 770 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $53.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $77.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.08. General Motors has a 52-week low of $47.07 and a 52-week high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.67.

In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $477,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $923,124.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 263,317 shares of company stock worth $16,935,736. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

