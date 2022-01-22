Pearl River Capital LLC Acquires 6,645 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 314.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,757 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,645 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,890,763 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $401,411,000 after purchasing an additional 97,210 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,170,506 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $211,060,000 after purchasing an additional 104,254 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,288,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $125,221,000 after purchasing an additional 685,199 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,174,746 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $114,232,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,123,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,953,000 after purchasing an additional 70,116 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Carter’s in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

In related news, insider Brian Lynch sold 15,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.89, for a total transaction of $1,620,051.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 30,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.99, for a total transaction of $3,212,768.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,335 shares of company stock valued at $14,293,445. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRI opened at $91.44 on Friday. Carter’s, Inc. has a one year low of $80.50 and a one year high of $116.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.37 and a 200-day moving average of $101.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.35.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.20. Carter’s had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The company had revenue of $890.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. Carter’s’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

