Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Cowen

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) was upgraded by investment analysts at Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 102.90% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Paysafe from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Paysafe from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Paysafe from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wolfe Research cut Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Paysafe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paysafe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.08.

Shares of PSFE stock opened at $3.45 on Thursday. Paysafe has a 12 month low of $3.18 and a 12 month high of $19.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.86 and a 200-day moving average of $7.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Paysafe had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $353.59 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paysafe will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Paysafe in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 379.3% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 349.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

Paysafe Company Profile

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

