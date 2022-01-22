Parkland (TSE:PKI) Stock Rating Lowered by Scotiabank

Scotiabank lowered shares of Parkland (TSE:PKI) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has C$41.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$50.00. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Parkland’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.56 EPS.

PKI has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Parkland and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Parkland from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Parkland from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Parkland from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$49.09.

Shares of TSE:PKI opened at C$32.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$34.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$36.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.18, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Parkland has a fifty-two week low of C$32.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.89.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.93 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Parkland will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

