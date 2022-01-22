Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) Trading 8.5% Lower This Week

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (CURRENCY:PSG) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a market capitalization of $42.74 million and $8.05 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $13.74 or 0.00037822 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002754 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00054350 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00065873 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,582.59 or 0.07110348 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36,389.68 or 1.00187342 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00008197 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00060868 BTC.

About Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,111,081 coins. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios . The official website for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Coin Trading

