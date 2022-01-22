Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,449 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 8.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,430 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 15.6% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 43,584 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 3.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,823 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 30.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,950,976 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $204,053,000 after purchasing an additional 456,513 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 9.9% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 9,408 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 22.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,041 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.52, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,736 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total transaction of $319,209.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,894,557 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $133.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $112.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The firm has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.23. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.64 and a fifty-two week high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $860.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.50 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.80 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology infrastructure company to buy up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

