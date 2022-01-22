Panagora Asset Management Inc. Makes New $1.47 Million Investment in Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 106,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Blue Foundry Bancorp alerts:

BLFY opened at $14.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.71. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.32 and a 1 year high of $15.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.59 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Patrick H. Kinzler bought 1,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $25,432.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Michael Ciurlino bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.84 per share, for a total transaction of $55,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 21,381 shares of company stock worth $302,864 in the last three months.

About Blue Foundry Bancorp

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as the holding company for Blue Foundry Bank which provides banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Cullman Bancorp Inc is based in RUTHERFORD, N.J.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Foundry Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Foundry Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.