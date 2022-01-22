Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 86.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,839 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 45,491 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in Autodesk by 11.3% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,846,483 shares of the software company’s stock worth $811,732,000 after purchasing an additional 288,081 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 5.3% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 22.0% in the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 22,305 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,361,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Autodesk by 20.0% in the third quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 60,000 shares of the software company’s stock worth $17,110,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Autodesk by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 134,254 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,285,000 after acquiring an additional 13,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $365.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.53.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $239.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $52.62 billion, a PE ratio of 40.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.41. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $238.82 and a one year high of $344.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $275.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.52.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total value of $1,210,619.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total transaction of $28,653.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,109 shares of company stock worth $1,311,749. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

