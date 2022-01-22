PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,531 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PACW. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 215.6% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,287,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,364,000 after buying an additional 879,754 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 35.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,178,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,671,000 after purchasing an additional 566,843 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 4.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,668,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,448,000 after purchasing an additional 563,363 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1,978.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 339,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,407,000 after purchasing an additional 323,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 166.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 508,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,061,000 after purchasing an additional 317,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.56.

In other news, CEO Christopher D. Blake sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Daniel B. Platt sold 13,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $638,973.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,489 shares of company stock worth $936,244. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PACW opened at $48.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.48. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $29.12 and a fifty-two week high of $51.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.60.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 45.47% and a return on equity of 15.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

