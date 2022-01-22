PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised PacWest Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.56.

Shares of PACW stock opened at $48.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.48. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $29.12 and a fifty-two week high of $51.72.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 45.47%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

In related news, Director Daniel B. Platt sold 13,489 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $638,973.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher D. Blake sold 3,000 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,489 shares of company stock worth $936,244. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PACW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 4.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,668,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,448,000 after purchasing an additional 563,363 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 15.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,341,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,201,000 after buying an additional 183,794 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 8.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 67,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after buying an additional 5,288 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 35.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,178,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,671,000 after buying an additional 566,843 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

