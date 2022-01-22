Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker Sells 2,500 Shares

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total transaction of $162,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $63.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.34. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $45.05 and a one year high of $80.00. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 46.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $127.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 2,680.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 5,968.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.22.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.