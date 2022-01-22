Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.31 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 40.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share.

PPBI traded down $1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.10. 481,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,992. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.28. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.70 and a 1 year high of $47.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.94%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PPBI shares. Raymond James downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $34,398.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff C. Jones sold 6,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $273,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,518 shares of company stock worth $371,654. 2.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the third quarter worth $295,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 34.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,002,000 after acquiring an additional 91,104 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

