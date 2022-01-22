Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Declares $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd.

Pacific Premier Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 41.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Pacific Premier Bancorp to earn $3.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ PPBI opened at $40.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.55. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.70 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.28.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.31 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 40.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PPBI shares. Raymond James cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.

In other news, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 1,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $63,906.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeff C. Jones sold 6,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $273,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,518 shares of company stock valued at $371,654. Company insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,002,000 after purchasing an additional 91,104 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

