PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.00.

PCAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PACCAR from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wolfe Research raised PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $47,371.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,313,957.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. J2 Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in PACCAR by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in PACCAR by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 34,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new position in PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $91.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.82. The stock has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98. PACCAR has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $101.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.67.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PACCAR will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.15%.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

