Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ozon Holdings PLC operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products. It offers products which include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children’s goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food and car parts. Ozon Holdings PLC is based in Nicosia, Cyprus. “

Get Ozon alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ozon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of OZON stock opened at $17.94 on Thursday. Ozon has a 52-week low of $17.93 and a 52-week high of $68.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $564.83 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ozon will post -3.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Ozon by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ozon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ozon by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Ozon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ozon by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ozon

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ozon (OZON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ozon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ozon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.