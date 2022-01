Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ozon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of OZON stock opened at $17.94 on Thursday. Ozon has a 52-week low of $17.93 and a 52-week high of $68.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $564.83 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ozon will post -3.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Ozon by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ozon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ozon by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Ozon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ozon by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ozon

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and décor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

