Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target Increased to $52.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on OVV. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ovintiv from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.14.

Ovintiv stock opened at $36.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of $15.51 and a 12-month high of $41.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.37 and its 200 day moving average is $32.39. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 3.60.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a positive return on equity of 29.47%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ovintiv will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently -24.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in Ovintiv by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 9,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Ovintiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Ovintiv by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 412,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,770,000 after buying an additional 36,462 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Ovintiv by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Ovintiv by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 33,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

