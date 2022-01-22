Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Outokumpu Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Outokumpu Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Get Outokumpu Oyj alerts:

OUTKY stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.53. 5,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,000. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.16. Outokumpu Oyj has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.08.

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Outokumpu Oyj had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Outokumpu Oyj will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Outokumpu Oyj Company Profile

Outokumpu Oyj engages in the manufacture of stainless steel. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Long Products, Ferrochrome, and Other Operations. The Europe segment consists of coil and plate business as well as ferrochrome production. The America segment involves in producing of standard austenitic and ferritic grades, as well as tailored products.

Featured Article: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Outokumpu Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outokumpu Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.