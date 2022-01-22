Oregon Bancorp (OTCMKTS:ORBN) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORBN)’s share price traded up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $45.47 and last traded at $45.47. 11,817 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 529% from the average session volume of 1,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.60 and a 200-day moving average of $43.49.

Get Oregon Bancorp alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.84%.

Oregon Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers personal checking, personal savings, personal digital banking, home loans, home loan centers, and home loan questions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Salem, OR.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Oregon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oregon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.