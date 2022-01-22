Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Director Charles W. Moorman Purchases 15,000 Shares

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Director Charles W. Moorman bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

ORCL stock opened at $82.22 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $59.74 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Oracle declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.10%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 183.5% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. UBS Group set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.96.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

