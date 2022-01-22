OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.92

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.92 and traded as low as $4.30. OptimumBank shares last traded at $4.32, with a volume of 7,295 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet raised OptimumBank from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.36 and a 200-day moving average of $4.91. The firm has a market cap of $20.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.19 million for the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 20.65%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OptimumBank in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptimumBank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of OptimumBank by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 37,799 shares in the last quarter. 12.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC)

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company for OptimumBank, which offers a variety of community banking services to individual and corporate customers through OptimumBank. Its services include savings, deposits, checking, cash management services, business checking, online banking, and ATM networks.

