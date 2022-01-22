OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Price Target Raised to $6.00 at Piper Sandler

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for OPKO Health’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OPKO Health from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

OPK opened at $4.24 on Tuesday. OPKO Health has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $6.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55 and a beta of 1.72.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. OPKO Health had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $385.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. OPKO Health’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OPKO Health will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 568.9% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 801,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after buying an additional 681,672 shares during the period. 26.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

Recommended Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.