OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Price Target Raised to $6.00 at Piper Sandler

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for OPKO Health’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OPKO Health from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.
OPK opened at $4.24 on Tuesday. OPKO Health has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $6.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55 and a beta of 1.72.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 568.9% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 801,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after buying an additional 681,672 shares during the period. 26.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About OPKO Health
OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.
