OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP) Stock Price Down 2.8%

OnTheMarket plc (LON:OTMP)’s stock price traded down 2.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 115.40 ($1.57) and last traded at GBX 116.60 ($1.59). 24,088 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 60,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 120 ($1.64).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of OnTheMarket in a research report on Friday.

The company has a market cap of £88.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 108.91 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 99.93.

OnTheMarket plc provides property search services for buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants in the United Kingdom. It owns and operates online residential property portal on OnTheMarket.com that offers property for sale and rent, and finds agents. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

