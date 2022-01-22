ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) PT Lowered to $66.00 at Bank of America

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) had its price objective reduced by Bank of America from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

OKE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ONEOK from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.77.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $58.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. ONEOK has a 1 year low of $38.90 and a 1 year high of $66.78.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 23.92%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ONEOK will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. J2 Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at about $314,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 20,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

