Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) had its target price reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Omeros’ FY2021 earnings at ($1.87) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.16) EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on OMER. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Omeros from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Maxim Group lowered shares of Omeros from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Omeros from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Omeros from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omeros from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omeros has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.32.

Shares of OMER stock opened at $5.30 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.62. The firm has a market cap of $331.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.67. Omeros has a 12 month low of $5.02 and a 12 month high of $23.85.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Omeros will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Omeros in the second quarter worth about $2,924,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 44.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 618,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,182,000 after acquiring an additional 191,610 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 102.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 340,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,057,000 after acquiring an additional 172,702 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,358,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,155,000 after acquiring an additional 64,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 23.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 325,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 60,823 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.62% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

