Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ocuphire Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company’s product pipeline includes Nyxol Eye Drops(R) and APX3330. Ocuphire Pharma Inc., formerly known as Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. “

Get Ocuphire Pharma alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Ocuphire Pharma in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.54.

Shares of Ocuphire Pharma stock opened at $3.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.22. Ocuphire Pharma has a 12-month low of $2.88 and a 12-month high of $13.81.

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ocuphire Pharma will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay Pepose bought 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.65 per share, with a total value of $30,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 18.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OCUP. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 779.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,456 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ocuphire Pharma in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Ocuphire Pharma in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Ocuphire Pharma in the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Ocuphire Pharma by 87.1% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,030 shares in the last quarter. 9.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ocuphire Pharma

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc engages in the research and development of ophthalmic biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company was founded by Mina Patel Soouch and Alan R. Meyer in February 2018 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ocuphire Pharma (OCUP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ocuphire Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocuphire Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.