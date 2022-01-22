O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 2,860 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 42.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,949 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,860 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 7.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,833,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $662,877,000 after buying an additional 464,916 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 3.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,400,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,778,000 after purchasing an additional 46,343 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,203,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,244,000 after purchasing an additional 26,611 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 35.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 961,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,421,000 after purchasing an additional 250,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 1,856,551.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 946,892 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,083,000 after purchasing an additional 946,841 shares in the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP C Timothy White sold 13,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total transaction of $1,436,984.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter L. Ax sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $561,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,054 shares of company stock valued at $14,275,963 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MTH opened at $99.51 on Friday. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12 month low of $79.00 and a 12 month high of $125.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.80. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.33.

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

