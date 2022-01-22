O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $396,000 Stock Holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cim LLC increased its stake in FormFactor by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 6,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in FormFactor by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 58,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in FormFactor by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in FormFactor by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in FormFactor by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 97,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.
Shares of FORM opened at $40.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.21 and its 200-day moving average is $39.65. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.69 and a 12 month high of $52.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $1,115,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelley Steven-Waiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $129,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,374 shares of company stock worth $1,392,074 over the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FormFactor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.86.
About FormFactor
FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.
