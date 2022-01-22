O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $396,000 Stock Holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cim LLC increased its stake in FormFactor by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 6,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in FormFactor by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 58,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in FormFactor by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in FormFactor by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in FormFactor by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 97,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FORM opened at $40.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.21 and its 200-day moving average is $39.65. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.69 and a 12 month high of $52.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. FormFactor had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $189.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. FormFactor’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $1,115,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelley Steven-Waiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $129,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,374 shares of company stock worth $1,392,074 over the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FormFactor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

