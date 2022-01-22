O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $383,000 Holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 42.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,949 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,860 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 118.6% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 67,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,509,000 after purchasing an additional 36,400 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 22.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,049 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 56.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 126,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after purchasing an additional 45,401 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 23.8% during the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 7.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,833,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $662,877,000 after buying an additional 464,916 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP C Timothy White sold 13,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total transaction of $1,436,984.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $234,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,054 shares of company stock valued at $14,275,963 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MTH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.33.

Shares of MTH stock opened at $99.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.42 and a 200-day moving average of $107.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $125.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.69.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.80. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19.15 EPS for the current year.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

