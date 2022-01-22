O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $350,000 Stock Holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 11,183.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in OneMain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in OneMain in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in OneMain by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in OneMain by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in OneMain in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens upped their price target on shares of OneMain from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of OneMain in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of OneMain from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.85.

Shares of NYSE OMF opened at $50.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.95. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.45 and a 12-month high of $63.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.29.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.07. OneMain had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. OneMain’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.12 per share, with a total value of $126,270.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.73 per share, with a total value of $50,730.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

