O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 780 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 37.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boit C F David bought a new stake in Entegris during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Entegris during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Entegris during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Entegris in the third quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Entegris by 78.1% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ENTG shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Entegris from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp started coverage on Entegris in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Entegris from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Entegris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.00.

In other news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total value of $274,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Todd James Edlund sold 20,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $2,789,696.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,133 shares of company stock valued at $5,104,353. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $120.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.05 and a 200 day moving average of $130.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.56 and a beta of 1.11. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.50 and a twelve month high of $158.00.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $579.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.55 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 17.31%. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.59%.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

