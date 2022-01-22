O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,060 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in O-I Glass in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in O-I Glass in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in O-I Glass by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

Shares of OI opened at $13.26 on Friday. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.64 and a 1-year high of $19.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.72.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 69.39%. O-I Glass’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on OI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of O-I Glass from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, O-I Glass presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI).

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.