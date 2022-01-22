NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Stock Position Decreased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,314 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 11,217 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $31,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NXPI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1,092.3% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth $39,000. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 961.5% in the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 105.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $1,579,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $199.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $223.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.62. The company has a market capitalization of $53.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $156.02 and a 1-year high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 14.98%. On average, analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 39.75%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.65.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

