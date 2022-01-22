Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Short Interest Down 21.2% in December

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 106,800 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the December 15th total of 135,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 236,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 48,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 17,611 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Melone Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $481,000. Finally, Patten Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000.

Get Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NVG opened at $15.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.53. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a 52 week low of $15.74 and a 52 week high of $18.27.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund

Nuveen Enhanced AMT-Free Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and to enhance portfolio value relative to the municipal bond market by investing in tax-exempt municipal bonds that the fund’s investment adviser believes are underrated or undervalued or that represent municipal market sectors that are undervalued.

Featured Story: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.