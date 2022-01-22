Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,417 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NTNX. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 3,822.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Nutanix by 241.9% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 4,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $128,640.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 190,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $5,794,917.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,579 shares of company stock valued at $8,442,786 over the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NTNX stock opened at $26.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.57. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.15 and a 1 year high of $44.50.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $378.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.83 million. Nutanix’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.88) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NTNX. KeyCorp began coverage on Nutanix in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Nutanix from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Nutanix from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, OTR Global raised Nutanix from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.09.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

