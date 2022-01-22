Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.75.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Get Novartis alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Novartis by 153.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 9.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVS stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.03. 2,781,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,326,328. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.69. Novartis has a 1 year low of $79.34 and a 1 year high of $98.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.58.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The company had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novartis will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.