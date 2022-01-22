Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $700,000.00

Equities research analysts expect Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) to post sales of $700,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Novan’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $630,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $840,000.00. Novan reported sales of $1.07 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 34.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novan will report full-year sales of $2.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.92 million to $3.14 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.84 million, with estimates ranging from $2.60 million to $3.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Novan.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.74 million. Novan had a negative net margin of 833.16% and a negative return on equity of 179.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Novan in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

NASDAQ NOVN traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $3.11. 275,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,896. The company has a market cap of $58.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of -0.06. Novan has a 12 month low of $2.99 and a 12 month high of $25.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.51 and a 200-day moving average of $7.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Novan in the second quarter worth about $2,325,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Novan during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,773,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Novan during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,946,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $464,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Novan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

About Novan

Novan, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in leveraging nitric oxide’s natural antiviral and immunomodulatory mechanisms of action to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its products pipeline include SB204, SB206, SB208, and SB414. The company was founded by Mark Schoenfisch and Nathan Stasko in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

