Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Upgraded at Guggenheim

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) was upgraded by research analysts at Guggenheim from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $49.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Guggenheim’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.07% from the company’s current price.

NWN has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Northwest Natural from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

Northwest Natural stock opened at $47.54 on Thursday. Northwest Natural has a 12-month low of $41.71 and a 12-month high of $56.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.78.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.07. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $101.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Northwest Natural will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,290 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $61,971.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Northwest Natural by 366.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Northwest Natural during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Northwest Natural by 1,987.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Northwest Natural during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Northwest Natural during the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. 70.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.