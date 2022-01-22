Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.08

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWBO)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.08 and traded as low as $0.80. Northwest Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $0.83, with a volume of 1,465,162 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.08.

Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter.

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of personalized immune therapies for cancer. It offers DCVax technology platform, which uses activated dendritic cells to mobilize a patient’s own immune system to attack their cancer. The company was founded by Alton L.

