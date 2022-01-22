NorthRock Partners LLC Purchases 1,310 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 70.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 291 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.32.

Union Pacific stock opened at $246.33 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $193.14 and a 12 month high of $256.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.82. The company has a market cap of $158.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.05. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,510 shares of company stock worth $2,535,525 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

