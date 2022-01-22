NorthRock Partners LLC Has $768,000 Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 26.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,456 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 221.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 584.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Macquarie lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.63.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $49.73 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $46.29 and a one year high of $61.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

