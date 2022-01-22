NorthRock Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 683 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the second quarter worth $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 38.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 27.4% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 35.9% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other EPAM Systems news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 7,700 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.39, for a total transaction of $5,185,103.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $690,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,011 shares of company stock valued at $56,859,180. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPAM opened at $464.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.44. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $333.68 and a 52-week high of $725.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $617.52 and a 200 day moving average of $611.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $988.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.12 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EPAM shares. VTB Capital upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $645.11.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

