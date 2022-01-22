NorthRock Partners LLC Buys 1,009 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 19.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 56.9% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,961,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,994,313,000 after buying an additional 10,499,694 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $607,701,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,989,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $756,765,000 after buying an additional 1,702,366 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 32.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,854,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $403,064,000 after buying an additional 1,435,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,915,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,505,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,015 shares during the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.58.

GILD stock opened at $68.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.78. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.39 and a 52-week high of $74.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

